Clint Hurt Sells 1,568 Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) Director Clint Hurt sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $157,035.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,629.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PrimeEnergy Resources Price Performance

PrimeEnergy Resources stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.45. The company has a market capitalization of $176.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.51. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $80.63 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PrimeEnergy Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the third quarter worth $241,000.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

