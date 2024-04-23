Cohen Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTRE. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,810,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,918,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,739,000. Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,286,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,621,000.

Fortrea Stock Up 0.1 %

Fortrea stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.52. 1,054,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,557. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $41.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $775.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTRE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Fortrea Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

