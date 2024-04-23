Cohen Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,506 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,449,064 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $133,908,000 after buying an additional 248,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 15.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 977,064 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $90,291,000 after purchasing an additional 128,094 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 25.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 644,474 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,556,000 after purchasing an additional 131,937 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 41.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 544,831 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,345,000 after purchasing an additional 160,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 20,031.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 506,519 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $46,807,000 after purchasing an additional 504,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

WYNN traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,725. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.99. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $81.65 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.93.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.72%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.43.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $2,077,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,904 shares in the company, valued at $33,253,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 19,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $2,077,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,904 shares in the company, valued at $33,253,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total transaction of $671,938.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,850.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,578 shares of company stock worth $2,850,282. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

