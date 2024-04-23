Cohen Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Papa John’s International worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 277.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 89.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the third quarter valued at $72,000.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

PZZA traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.22. 658,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,267. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.24 and a one year high of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.52.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $571.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.15 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.84%. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $202,626.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.