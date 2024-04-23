Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APP. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter worth $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of AppLovin stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.85. 2,467,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,093,382. The firm has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $79.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $953.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.66 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on AppLovin from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on AppLovin from $67.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on AppLovin from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $323,731.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,065.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $323,731.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,065.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $166,926.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 546,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,569,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,215 shares of company stock worth $4,416,815. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

