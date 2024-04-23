Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Berry Global Group accounts for 1.1% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, Director Peter T. Thomas purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BERY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

NYSE:BERY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.82. The stock had a trading volume of 601,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,106. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

