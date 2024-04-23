Compound (COMP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.78 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Compound has traded up 13% against the dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $483.76 million and $25.78 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be purchased for $59.64 or 0.00089234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,111,550 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,111,549.82973795 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 59.11602131 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 490 active market(s) with $24,324,750.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

