Cosmos Reaches Market Cap of $3.50 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $8.96 or 0.00013396 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded up 11% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.50 billion and approximately $177.85 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00058944 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00022570 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

