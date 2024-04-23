Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Down 1.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $3.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.51. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $5.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 390,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Presima Securities ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 435,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251,276 shares during the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.