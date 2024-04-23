dForce USD Price Reaches $0.99 on Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $30.65 million and approximately $176,569.26 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.51 or 0.00128062 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012269 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,053,051 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

