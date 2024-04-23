Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Position Increased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,194 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 2.1% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.60% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $24,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.26. 873,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,384. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average is $28.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.