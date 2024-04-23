Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Shares Acquired by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,634 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for 1.7% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 110,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 228,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,272,000. Finally, Peirce Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,261,000.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,195. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.81. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $47.19.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

