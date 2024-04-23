EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $153.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $141.00 to $153.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.33.

EOG opened at $133.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.16. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. CWM LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 21.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,619 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,444 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

