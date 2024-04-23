ERC20 Trading Up 3,432.3% Over Last Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 792.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. ERC20 has a market cap of $32.19 million and $71,178.17 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 3,432.3% higher against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011635 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001523 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,883.27 or 0.99985053 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011334 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000083 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00009005 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.02 or 0.00103172 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01039078 USD and is up 1,344.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $15,532.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.