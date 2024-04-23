Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of GTY stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.25. 183,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.89. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $45.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.19 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Research analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 194.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 22,814 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Getty Realty by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Getty Realty by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 147,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 27,806 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Getty Realty by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Getty Realty by 16.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

