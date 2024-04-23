Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Gladstone Capital Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:GLAD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 132,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,230. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average is $20.55. The company has a market cap of $461.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.25. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.39 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 63.05% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. 10.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

