Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Stock Position Trimmed by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,724 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYLD. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 763,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after acquiring an additional 49,847 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XYLD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.67. 711,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,276. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.44. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $41.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.65.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

