Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.22

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.22 and last traded at $31.02, with a volume of 1323890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Up 9.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGAL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 255,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 10,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

See Also

