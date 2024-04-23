Harbor Advisors LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Alico as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALCO. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alico by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 215,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alico by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 215,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in Alico by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 142,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 11,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alico by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alico by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Alico Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.28. 9,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Alico, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $215.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day moving average of $27.83.

Alico Announces Dividend

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($2.06). Alico had a net margin of 110.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alico, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.17%.

Alico Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

