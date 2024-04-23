Hydro One (TSE:H) PT Lowered to C$39.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hydro One from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$39.56.

Get Hydro One alerts:

View Our Latest Report on H

Hydro One Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:H opened at C$38.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.79. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$32.79 and a 52 week high of C$41.69.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.30. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of C$1.98 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.9103751 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hydro One Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

About Hydro One

(Get Free Report)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.