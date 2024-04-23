Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 10,338 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $19,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 390.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,884,000 after acquiring an additional 591,787 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,503,000 after purchasing an additional 484,058 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1,357.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 490,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,652,000 after buying an additional 456,419 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 150.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,371,000 after buying an additional 342,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $36,657,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:DHI traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,108,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,894. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.81 and its 200-day moving average is $139.44. The company has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 7.35.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHI. Raymond James raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.06.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

