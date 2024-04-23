Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,163 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Keysight Technologies worth $16,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,033,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 115,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after buying an additional 30,866 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,510 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 40,482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $144.69. 1,047,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,542. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.42. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.63.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

