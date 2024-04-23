Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 841,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,941 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $14,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $1,102,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 67.3% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 18,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.84. 8,508,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,164,907. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.40.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.