Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $502.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,209,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935,149. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The firm has a market cap of $430.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $513.49 and its 200 day moving average is $479.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

