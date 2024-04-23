Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,382 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,404 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in NetApp were worth $21,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 14,650.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Argus upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $770,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,660,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,505. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NTAP traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,830,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,712. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.92 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

