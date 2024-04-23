Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $25.74 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 587,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,113 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $25,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Comcast by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,040,522,000 after purchasing an additional 141,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Comcast by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,170,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,603,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,374 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,118,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $670,359,000 after acquiring an additional 685,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,692,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $644,258,000 after acquiring an additional 329,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,432,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $501,312,000 after acquiring an additional 581,163 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.57. 24,641,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,715,254. The stock has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.68.

Insider Activity at Comcast

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.74.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

