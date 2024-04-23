Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,519 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Builders FirstSource worth $18,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 67,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 52,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 30,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.6 %

Builders FirstSource stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,248. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.10 and a 1-year high of $214.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Builders FirstSource

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.