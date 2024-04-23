Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 3,795 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $23,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,285.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $19.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,224.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,514,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,304.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,125.79. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

