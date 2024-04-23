Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,283 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $14,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 36.2% during the third quarter. Technology Crossover Management XI Ltd. now owns 1,297,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,618,000 after buying an additional 344,841 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 248,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,105 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 410.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,372,000 after purchasing an additional 78,609 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 452.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,106,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded down $3.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $272.33. 5,578,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,721. The company has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.78. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $128.67 and a 52-week high of $313.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPOT

About Spotify Technology

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.