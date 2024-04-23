Insider Selling: Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) COO Sells 22,222 Shares of Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) COO Adrian Haigh sold 22,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $207,553.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Adrian Haigh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 22nd, Adrian Haigh sold 22,223 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $207,118.36.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Adrian Haigh sold 22,222 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $220,220.02.

On Monday, April 15th, Adrian Haigh sold 22,222 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $228,886.60.

FENC traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.38. 164,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,914. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $11.92.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FENC. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 32,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 15,556 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

