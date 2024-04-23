Interfor (TSE:IFP) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IFP. TD Securities raised shares of Interfor from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Interfor from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank set a C$29.00 price target on Interfor and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Interfor from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$27.17.

Shares of TSE IFP opened at C$17.71 on Friday. Interfor has a 1 year low of C$16.78 and a 1 year high of C$26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$911.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$19.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($3.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.65) by C($1.64). Interfor had a negative return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of C$785.90 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interfor will post 2.8616667 earnings per share for the current year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

