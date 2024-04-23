International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,259,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,060 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of International Business Machines worth $205,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 619.6% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 44,899 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 983.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 349,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,130,000 after buying an additional 317,079 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.92.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,074,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,516. The company has a market cap of $166.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.59. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

