Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) & New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Head to Head Analysis

Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF – Get Free Report) and New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Italgas and New Jersey Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Italgas alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Italgas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A New Jersey Resources $1.96 billion 2.18 $264.72 million $2.44 17.84

New Jersey Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Italgas.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Italgas 1 0 0 0 1.00 New Jersey Resources 0 3 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Italgas and New Jersey Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

New Jersey Resources has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.38%. Given New Jersey Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New Jersey Resources is more favorable than Italgas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.0% of New Jersey Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of New Jersey Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Italgas and New Jersey Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Italgas N/A N/A N/A New Jersey Resources 13.96% 11.13% 3.46%

Summary

New Jersey Resources beats Italgas on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Italgas

(Get Free Report)

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas to households, enterprises, etc. The company operated a distribution network of 81,309 kilometers. It also engages in metering activities; and distributes and sells water. Italgas S.p.A. was founded in 1837 and is based in Milan, Italy.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets. The Clean Energy Ventures segment invests in, owns, and operates clean energy projects, including commercial and residential solar installation situated in New Jersey, Rhode Island, New York, Connecticut, Michigan, and Indiana. The Energy Services segment maintains and operates natural gas transportation and storage capacity contracts, as well as provides physical wholesale energy, retail energy and energy management services in the United States and Canada. The Storage and Transportation segment invests in invests in energy-related ventures. It provides heating, ventilation, and cooling services; sales and installation of appliances; offers solar equipment installation, and plumbing repair and installation services; and holds commercial real estate properties. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Wall, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Italgas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italgas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.