JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 925 ($11.43) price target on the stock.

JD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 165 ($2.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.12) to GBX 925 ($11.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 487 ($6.02).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

About JD Sports Fashion

LON:JD traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 118.45 ($1.46). The stock had a trading volume of 7,355,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,791. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of GBX 103 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 178.10 ($2.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,961.25, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 117.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 130.83.

(Get Free Report)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.