Jupiter Fund Management (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.13

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08.
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.
