Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELF) to Issue $0.19 Dividend

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.
Keppel Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KPELF opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. Keppel has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03.
About Keppel
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Keppel
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Zscaler’s Potential Upside Continues to Explode
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 A.I. Stocks to Watch Out For Not Named NVIDIA
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 2 Stocks to Benefit From New Sanctions on Russian Aluminum
Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.