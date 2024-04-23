Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELF) to Issue $0.19 Dividend

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.

Keppel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KPELF opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. Keppel has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03.

Get Keppel alerts:

About Keppel

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.