Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 51,968 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,968 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $9,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 14,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $28.83. The company had a trading volume of 442,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,501. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $30.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.