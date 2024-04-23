Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 14,551 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,551 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $12,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.39. 721,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,322. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $81.74.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

