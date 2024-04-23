Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,459,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,665,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,675,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $288.95. The stock had a trading volume of 124,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,832. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $227.63 and a twelve month high of $308.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

