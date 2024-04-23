Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,941 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,705,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,638,274. The company has a market cap of $104.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 134.48 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $167.53 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.71.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

