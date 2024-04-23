Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 371,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,959 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.3% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $41.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,416,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,561,021. The company has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.47.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

