Larson Financial Group LLC Has $14.36 Million Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,429 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $14,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000.

DFUV stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.16. 234,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,525. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.80.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

