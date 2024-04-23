Larson Financial Group LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 503.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,445. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.95. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

