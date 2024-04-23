Larson Financial Group LLC Has $7.50 Million Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $7,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. GEM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.91. The company had a trading volume of 204,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,038. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $64.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average of $59.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

