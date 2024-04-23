Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Diversified LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 84,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.84. 177,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,945. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.56. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $84.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.25.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

