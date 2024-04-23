Larson Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,689,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,437,096,000 after purchasing an additional 324,063 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,911,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,069,000 after acquiring an additional 52,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,310,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,320,000 after acquiring an additional 36,744 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,132,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,861,000 after acquiring an additional 336,370 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 626,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,136,000 after acquiring an additional 43,059 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $558.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $5.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $539.72. The company had a trading volume of 533,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,819. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $309.89 and a 12-month high of $570.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $540.79 and its 200-day moving average is $474.50. The company has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

