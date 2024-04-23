Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 7,341 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $739,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 50,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.70. 1,582,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,913,617. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $37.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.78.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

