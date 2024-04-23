Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 7,883 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 3.4% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $38,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.17 on Monday, hitting $418.82. 47,652,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,038,004. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $437.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.02. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $309.89 and a 52-week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

