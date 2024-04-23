Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 1,072 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 184.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 352,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,708,000 after purchasing an additional 228,618 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 958.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 128,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,414,000 after purchasing an additional 116,425 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 629.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 85,728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after buying an additional 73,975 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 42.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 241,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,720,000 after buying an additional 71,725 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 48.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,496,000 after buying an additional 64,800 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

MANH traded up $1.98 on Monday, hitting $228.32. The company had a trading volume of 491,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,990. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.90. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.32 and a 12-month high of $266.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.96 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.99 million. Analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Manhattan Associates

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total value of $169,211.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.