Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 23,053 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,053 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $14,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.83. 1,177,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,922. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.40.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

